10 Killed, 25 Injured in Deadly Mass Shooting at School in Canada’s Tumbler Ridge

Investigators have identified the suspect but have not released her name. Police said they are still trying to determine whether a second suspect may have been involved and what motivated the attack.

Tumbler Ridge police issued an emergency alert at around 2 p.m., warning residents of an active shooter. The alert described the suspect and urged people to shelter in place, lock their doors, and stay indoors. The shelter-in-place order remained in effect for nearly five hours before being lifted, allowing residents to return to their daily activities.

Ken Floyd, the Chief Superintendent of the RCMP North District, said that about 100 people, including students and staff, were safely evacuated from the school. He added that investigators were not yet in a position to understand the motive behind the shooting. ‘We have multiple layers of support coming for our students, for our teachers, and for our community of Tumbler Ridge,’ Floyd said.

Additional police resources, including RCMP officers and ambulance services, were deployed from neighboring areas to assist with the response. Larry Neufeld, the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Peace River South, told the media that an “excess” of emergency resources had been sent to the town. He declined to release further information, saying it could affect the investigation. In a post on X, he wrote, “My thoughts are with the students, families, educators, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. This is a small, close-knit town, and the impact of an event like this is felt by everyone.”