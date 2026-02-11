10 Killed, 25 Injured in Deadly Mass Shooting at School in Canada’s Tumbler Ridge

A mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia on February 10, 2026, left 10 people dead, and at least 25 injured.
The suspected shooter, a woman wearing a dress with brown hair, was found dead inside the school with a self-inflicted injury, police continue to investigate the motive
Authorities evacuated about 100 students and staff, and deployed additional emergency resources to the affected community.
On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, a mass shooting at a school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, left ten people dead and at least 25 injured. Canadian authorities said the deceased included the shooter. The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. local time at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and led to a major emergency response in the small mountain town of about 2,400 residents.
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the suspected shooter was a woman wearing a dress with brown hair. She was found dead inside the school with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.
“As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” the RCMP said in a statement.
Investigators have identified the suspect but have not released her name. Police said they are still trying to determine whether a second suspect may have been involved and what motivated the attack.
Tumbler Ridge police issued an emergency alert at around 2 p.m., warning residents of an active shooter. The alert described the suspect and urged people to shelter in place, lock their doors, and stay indoors. The shelter-in-place order remained in effect for nearly five hours before being lifted, allowing residents to return to their daily activities.
Ken Floyd, the Chief Superintendent of the RCMP North District, said that about 100 people, including students and staff, were safely evacuated from the school. He added that investigators were not yet in a position to understand the motive behind the shooting. ‘We have multiple layers of support coming for our students, for our teachers, and for our community of Tumbler Ridge,’ Floyd said.
Additional police resources, including RCMP officers and ambulance services, were deployed from neighboring areas to assist with the response. Larry Neufeld, the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Peace River South, told the media that an “excess” of emergency resources had been sent to the town. He declined to release further information, saying it could affect the investigation. In a post on X, he wrote, “My thoughts are with the students, families, educators, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community. This is a small, close-knit town, and the impact of an event like this is felt by everyone.”
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his grief in a statement on social media. “I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders,” he wrote. His office later announced that he would cancel his planned trip to the Munich Security Conference.
The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having around 175 students from Grades 7 to 12. The town is located more than 1,000 kilometres (about 600 miles) north of Vancouver, near the Alberta border.
Canada has previously responded to mass shootings with strict gun control measures, including a broadened ban on firearms classified as assault weapons. Authorities said the Tumbler Ridge shooting is the deadliest mass casualty event in the country since 2020, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that claimed nine more lives.
Officials said the tragedy has highlighted concerns over public safety and gun violence in Canada. School shootings are rare in the country, and mass shootings are far less common than in the United States. Police said investigations are ongoing.
