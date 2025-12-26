Fatal Shooting Near University of Toronto Claims Life of 20-Year-Old Indian Doctoral Student, Raises Concern Over International Student Safety in Canada

Himanshi Khurana Killing

The incident comes just days after another Indian national was killed in Toronto, raising renewed concerns about the safety of international students and residents. Last week, 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana was found dead inside a residence, a day after she was reported missing in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Following an investigation, Toronto Police issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, a Toronto resident, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Khurana’s death. Police said the accused and the victim were reportedly in an intimate partner relationship.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto also expressed grief over Khurana’s killing, conveying its shock and extending heartfelt condolences to the family while assuring them of all possible support. The Consulate said it has been closely monitoring the case and has been actively coordinating with local authorities to assist the victim’s relatives.

It posted on X, saying, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief.”

Inputs From IANS

