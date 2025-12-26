Fatal Shooting Near University of Toronto Claims Life of 20-Year-Old Indian Doctoral Student, Raises Concern Over International Student Safety in Canada

Indian PhD student Shivank Avasthi was shot dead near the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus.
Toronto Police launched a manhunt and appealed to the public for information.
The killing has raised fresh concerns over the safety of Indian nationals and international students in Canada.
A 20-year-old Indian student was shot dead close to the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus on December 23, 2025. Canadian police launched a manhunt, seeking public assistance in the investigation for information related to the incident. The victim was identified as Shivank Avasthi, an Indian national who was pursuing doctoral studies in Canada. With this case reported on Tuesday afternoon, the city recorded its 41st homicide of the year.
Toronto Police issued an official statement on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, stating, “On Tuesday, at approximately 3.34 p.m., police responded to a call for an unknown trouble in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area.” Officers initially received reports of a person with serious injuries and later discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The statement further added, “The suspect(s) fled the area before police arrival.” Police have asked anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
The killing has sent shockwaves through the Indian community in Canada and drawn a strong reaction from Indian authorities. The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Avasthi’s death and confirmed that it is extending full support to his family. The Consulate General of India in Toronto took to its X handle to address the incident, stating, “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities.”
The incident comes just days after another Indian national was killed in Toronto, raising renewed concerns about the safety of international students and residents. Last week, 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana was found dead inside a residence, a day after she was reported missing in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Following an investigation, Toronto Police issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, a Toronto resident, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Khurana’s death. Police said the accused and the victim were reportedly in an intimate partner relationship.
The Indian Consulate in Toronto also expressed grief over Khurana’s killing, conveying its shock and extending heartfelt condolences to the family while assuring them of all possible support. The Consulate said it has been closely monitoring the case and has been actively coordinating with local authorities to assist the victim’s relatives.
It posted on X, saying, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief.”
