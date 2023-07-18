Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest against fake certificates, detained by police

He said they have stage the nude demonstration to grab the attention of the people and the government.

“Fake certificates of ST/SC were submitted. We have been raising this issue for the last several months but received no response, which is why, we decided this nude march and we are going to the state assembly,” the man leading the march added.

IANS has learnt that the men who participated in the march were from SC/ST communities and they marched nude in Naya Raipur to grab the attention of the government and media as the assembly session was on run.

However, Chhattisgarh police took them into custody when they were marching towards the state legislative assembly. The protesters were taken into custody near Ama Seoni turn under Pandri police station area for staging a demonstration in an obscene manner, Raipur senior superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal told the press.

The protest stunned passersby who shot videos of the naked men marching and shouting slogans on the road and shared it on social media. The shocking video also grabbed nationwide attention.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP IT cell also tweeted the video and wrote, “Amidst the monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha which began today, SC/ST youths demonstrated naked on the streets of the capital, demanding action against those employed with fake caste certificates. Congress and Bhupesh Baghel have once again done the work of cheating SC ST society.”