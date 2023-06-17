1 dead, 174 detained after violent protest in Guj over anti-encroachment drive

One person was killed and 174 others were detained after a violent protest broke out between a mob and police in Gujarat's Junagadh over an anti-encroachment operation.



The protest on Friday night reportedly erupted in connection to an eviction notice served by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to a local mosque, demanding for document submission within five days.



The notice was in relation to illegal construction allegations made againstthe mosque.



Due to a lack of response from the mosque after the five-day period, the Corporation proceeded with its action.



As a team from the Municipal Corporation arrived at the site to issue a demolition notice on Friday evening, a crowd of approximately 500 to 600 people gathered in opposition.