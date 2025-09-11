10 Maoists killed, 26 arrested in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 11: In a major anti-Maoist operation on Thursday, 10 Maoists, including a senior leader of the banned CPI-Maoist have been neutralised in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband.

Acting upon an intelligence tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the forests of Mainpur area, the teams of Gariaband E30, Special Task Force (STF) and COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) reached the location and successfully conducted the anti-Maoist operations.

Notably, Central Committee member, Modem Balakrishna alias Balanna alias Ramchandra alias Manoj, 58, was killed in the encounter.

Balakrishna was a resident of the Warangal district of Telangana.

He was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore and his encounter is being seen as a last nail on the coffin of the Naxalism scourge in the area.

On Thursday, joint security forces have arrested 26 active Maoist members, including six carrying a collective bounty of Rs 13 lakh, in multiple operations across Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

The coordinated crackdown was carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, personnel from Gangaloor, Bhairamgarh, Usur, Awapalli and Tarrem police stations, along with CoBRA 205 and CRPF’s 196 and 62 Battalions.