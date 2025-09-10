Zelenskyy Says 20 Dead In 'Brutal' Russian Strike On Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 20 civilians were killed in a "frankly brutal" Russian air strike on a village in eastern Ukraine and called on the international community to respond with an "appropriate reaction."

Zelesnkyy said the strike aimed "directly at people, ordinary citizens" hit the village of Yarova in the Donetsk region on September 9.

It came just hours after Moscow said Ukrainian forces launched drone and missile attacks on two cities in Russia-occupied parts of the Donetsk region that left two people dead.

"According to preliminary information, the number of dead is more than 20 people. There are no words..." Zelenskyy wrote in a social media post.

"The Russians continue to destroy life, but they avoid new strong sanctions, new strong strikes. The world should not remain silent. The world should not remain inactive. The United States needs a reaction. Europe needs a reaction. The G20 needs a reaction. Strong action is needed so that Russia stops bringing death."