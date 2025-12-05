Amera Coal Mine Protest Turns Violent in Chhattisgarh: 40 Injured as Villagers Clash With Police Over Land Dispute

An administrative team and a contingent of police were on the site to enforce work on land that was claimed by the Amera mine, officials said. The team was met with a crowd of villagers who resisted and denied the continuation of work, which was followed by stone-pelting and stick fighting. Police used lathi charge and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd as the situation escalated. The clash has reportedly seriously injured policemen who are receiving treatment, along with some villagers.

According to the villagers, the land belongs to them, and they consider it their home. They have refused to vacate, opposing the extension as the land belongs to their ancestors and is used for agriculture. The compensation and promised job offers were described as false or inadequate, which they say triggered the protest as the administration attempted to clear land for mining. Villagers have clearly stated their stand of not leaving their land, accusing the police of using force before talks.