Amera Coal Mine Protest Turns Violent in Chhattisgarh: 40 Injured as Villagers Clash With Police Over Land Dispute

Stone-pelting during the Amera mine protest injured around 40 people.
Villagers opposed giving up ancestral agricultural land.
Officials said the land was acquired in 2016 and security was deployed.
The villagers from the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh were protesting over the extension of the Amera open-cast coal mine. The protest turned violent, with stone-pelting and clashes injuring around 40 police personnel and several villagers. Officials and mining personnel attempted to proceed with their work on the land linked to the Amera project, which resulted in a confrontation near the Parsodi Kalan, Lakhanpur area.
An administrative team and a contingent of police were on the site to enforce work on land that was claimed by the Amera mine, officials said. The team was met with a crowd of villagers who resisted and denied the continuation of work, which was followed by stone-pelting and stick fighting. Police used lathi charge and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd as the situation escalated. The clash has reportedly seriously injured policemen who are receiving treatment, along with some villagers.
According to the villagers, the land belongs to them, and they consider it their home. They have refused to vacate, opposing the extension as the land belongs to their ancestors and is used for agriculture. The compensation and promised job offers were described as false or inadequate, which they say triggered the protest as the administration attempted to clear land for mining. Villagers have clearly stated their stand of not leaving their land, accusing the police of using force before talks.
District officials and SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India) officials stated that the Amera project completed the process of land acquisition back in 2016. They also claimed that some families accepted compensation at that time in exchange for their land. The administration has now deployed security to the site to ensure law and order for resuming operations.
Police have taken necessary steps for crowd-control measures after the incident. A case has been registered regarding the clash, with additional forces deployed to restore order at the site. Officials are assessing injuries and the situation, and it has been alleged that some people were taken into custody. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: