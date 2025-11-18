Lalu Family Crisis: After RJD Election Loss, Bitter Sibling Clash Shakes Bihar’s Most Influential Political Family as Rohini Acharya Disowns Family

Rohini Acharya accuses Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides of humiliating and threatening her
The Lalu family has once again made headlines — not for elections or a scam, but for an intense family feud now unfolding publicly. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has left the party and the family, cutting all ties with them.
During a meeting held in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav finally broke his silence on the issue. He reportedly said he would “deal” with the matter himself. His statement came amid an explosive conflict between his children – Tejashwi Yadav and Rohini Acharya – which erupted soon after the RJD’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Though the meeting was not public, several RJD leaders quoted Lalu’s remarks.
Lalu’s intervention follows Rohini’s emotional allegations that she was humiliated, threatened, and even had her kidney donation insulted by members of her own family. At the meeting of newly elected RJD MLAs, Lalu told party leaders that he would handle the matter personally. He said, “This is an internal family matter and will be resolved within the family. I am there to deal with it.” He also praised Tejashwi, saying he “worked very hard” in the polls and would take the party forward.
The entire conflict between the siblings began a few days earlier, on Saturday, November 15, 2025. That day, Rohini Acharya arrived at her parents’ home in Patna. According to her, the moment she reached home, she was treated “very badly.” She said she was humiliated, threatened, and even had a slipper raised against her. She described the incident as a deeply painful moment that took place inside her own home, where she expected safety and respect.
Rohini said she was shocked to be treated this way by people she knew. She alleged that those close to her brother Tejashwi Yadav – political adviser Sanjay Yadav and associate Rameez – were responsible for the mistreatment. According to her, they asked her to leave the house and said things that deeply hurt her.
She said that during the heated argument, she was told, “tumhare karan ham chunaav haar gae… tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko,” NDTV added, and a slipper was raised at her.
Hurt and angry, Rohini declared on X that she was cutting ties with her family and leaving politics. She said senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav and Tejashwi’s friend Rameez Nemat Khan told her to quit. She also wrote that she was “taking all the blame.”
Speaking to the media at Patna airport, she said that she didn’t have a family anymore. She blamed Sanjay, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav and said, “They threw me out of the family. When anyone blames them, they abuse and attack with slippers.”
Deeply hurt, Rohini left the house and wrote a series of emotional messages online. She said she walked out “like an orphan”, even though she had parents and siblings inside.
On Sunday morning, she wrote, “Yesterday a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was insulted, filthy abuses were hurled, slippers were picked up to hit...” She said she left her home leaving behind “crying parents and sisters”, adding, “I was forced to leave my maternal home. I was made an orphan… May you all never follow my path.”
She also wrote that her kidney donation – something she did to save her father’s life in 2022 – was now being insulted. In another post, Rohini said she was told that the kidney she donated to Lalu in 2022 was “filthy”:
“Yesterday I was abused and told that I am dirty and I got my dirty kidney implanted in my father, took crores of rupees, bought the ticket and then got the dirty kidney implanted.… When you have a son or brother in your mother's house, then do not save your God-like father even by mistake, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his… All of you should never make a mistake like mine, no one should have a daughter like Rohini.”
After the clash, three more daughters of Lalu – Rajlakshmi, Ragini, and Chanda – left the house as well. Although they did not speak publicly, their departure added to the sense that something very serious had happened.
Tej Pratap strongly supported Rohini this time. He called the incident intolerable. “The insult meted out to my sister is intolerable… The consequence of this injustice will be very dire.” He also said, “Listen Jaichands, the people of Bihar will never forgive you.”
When media reports claimed that she had cut ties with the entire family, Rohini clarified that she broke ties only with her brother Tejashwi, not with her parents. She said her father and mother cried when she left home because they understood her pain. She said, “I have no family,” but explained later that she meant she had distanced herself from Tejashwi and those around him — not her parents or her other siblings.
The controversy soon turned political when Union Minister Chirag Paswan publicly supported Rohini. He said a daughter’s right over her parental home does not end after marriage, and society must reject the idea that a married daughter becomes an outsider.
“I do not believe that after marriage, the in-laws’ home is the only home for a daughter… I do not support this orthodox thinking… Yesterday when she said all this, I could understand that pain and I pray that all this gets resolved soon,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
JD(U) also intervened and asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to speak on the matter, saying, “She is the daughter of entire Bihar… Please break your silence.”
Upset and exhausted, Rohini left for Mumbai to stay with her family. She said everything she wrote was true and she would not take anything back.
The feud comes just as the RJD suffered a major defeat — winning only 25 out of 243 seats, its worst result since 2010. The fight has now raised larger questions about leadership inside the RJD and the deepening cracks in one of Bihar’s most powerful political families. [Rh]
