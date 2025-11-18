Lalu Family Crisis: After RJD Election Loss, Bitter Sibling Clash Shakes Bihar’s Most Influential Political Family as Rohini Acharya Disowns Family

The Lalu family has once again made headlines — not for elections or a scam, but for an intense family feud now unfolding publicly. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has left the party and the family, cutting all ties with them.

During a meeting held in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav finally broke his silence on the issue. He reportedly said he would “deal” with the matter himself. His statement came amid an explosive conflict between his children – Tejashwi Yadav and Rohini Acharya – which erupted soon after the RJD’s poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Though the meeting was not public, several RJD leaders quoted Lalu’s remarks.

Lalu’s intervention follows Rohini’s emotional allegations that she was humiliated, threatened, and even had her kidney donation insulted by members of her own family. At the meeting of newly elected RJD MLAs, Lalu told party leaders that he would handle the matter personally. He said, “This is an internal family matter and will be resolved within the family. I am there to deal with it.” He also praised Tejashwi, saying he “worked very hard” in the polls and would take the party forward.