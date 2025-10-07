Behind our Screens: The Truth about ‘Artisanal’ Mining and ‘Natural’ Technology

This story by Safa originally appeared on Global Voices on October 5, 2025.



When people talk about “natural” versus “artificial,” there is an assumption that technology sits on the artificial side, but the elements and materials it is made from come from the earth and are handled by many people.

What really is “natural,” after all? “It is impossible to talk about a green energy transitioning world without these minerals,” said humanist, leader and speaker Kave Bulambo in a 2024 speech. “When you start to dig deep to try and understand this equation, you realize that under this shiny Big Tech movement lies a world of exploitation for men, women, and even children laboring in cobalt mines in the [Democratic Republic of] Congo.”

It would be disingenuous to attempt to disentangle the human rights abuses connected to creating technologies from their environmental impacts. Siddarth Kara, a researcher of modern-day slavery, discussed the environmental impacts of cobalt mining: “Millions of trees have been cut down, the air around mines is hazy with dust and grit, and the water has been contaminated with toxic effluents from the mining processing.”

Cobalt and ‘green’ energy

Cobalt is a stone that has an almost eerie blue color — for centuries, it has been used in the arts. It has also become essential for the manufacturing of rechargeable batteries — like those that enable smartphones, laptops, electric cars, and more. Cobalt is just one of the natural resources powering the “green energy revolution.” But this important stone can be toxic to touch and breathe, especially in high doses.

Large deposits of cobalt have been found in the DRC, accounting for over 70 percent of the world’s reserves. To understand the harmful effects of cobalt mining in the DRC, it is essential to consider its colonial history. Continued exploitation of the country’s resources persisted, even after it gained formal independence in 1960, leaving a legacy that continues to shape the country’s mining sector today. Kolwezi, a city in the DRC, was built by Belgium under an apartheid-style system of urban segregation, and now has many large open-pit mines situated in and around its periphery.

Both multinational companies with concessions and artisanal miners are involved in cobalt mining in the DRC, though industrial mines now dominate the region. Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) remains widespread, with thousands of informal miners working in dangerous conditions to extract cobalt by hand. Kara described how so-called “artisanal miners” — including children — are digging for cobalt: “The bottom of the supply chain, where almost all the world's cobalt is coming from, is a horror show.”

What comes to mind when you think of something “artisanal?” It is probably not informal workers digging in hazardous, often toxic conditions, either earning a subsistence income for their families or working in small groups to extract minerals for commercial sale. “Artisanal” has a meaning of small-scale and handmade, which is true in a sense for the work of “artisanal miners.” But the term ‘artisanal’ is evocative of a quaint neighborhood farmers’ market or traditional handmade cheese or soap — not of children and adults digging toxic stones from the ground with their bare hands at gunpoint.