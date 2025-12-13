Affair or Scam? Chhattisgarh Businessman Deepak Tandon Accuses DSP Kalpana Chawla of "Love Trap"

Key Points
A Raipur businessman and a woman DSP have filed counter-complaints accusing each other of extortion and refusal to return money and valuables.
Allegations include claims of a “love trap”, cash payments exceeding ₹2 crore, luxury gifts, and threats of false cases.
Police have not registered an FIR, calling it a non-cognisable dispute, and advised both sides to approach the court.
Leaked chats, extortion, defamation, accusations and counter complaints – this viral case from Chhattisgarh has everything. Raipur-based businessman Deepak Tandon and Dantewada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalpana Verma, each accused the other of extorting over ₹2 crore. Tandon says Verma trapped him in a love affair before blackmailing him; Verma says Tandon already owed her family money and filed the complaint to defame her. Police are examining counter-complaints exchanged between the two.
According to the Times of India, DSP Verma’s family submitted the first complaint, alleging that Tandon had extorted more than ₹2 crore over the past few years and failed to return the amount. In a counter-complaint, Tandon’s wife, Barkha Tandon, accused the DSP of demanding expensive items, including diamond rings and other valuables, and refusing to return them when asked. Both sides sought police action against each other.
Police officials said the complaints did not disclose cognisable offences, and therefore no FIR had been lodged. He added that both parties were free to approach the court.
The incident went viral when alleged screenshots between Tandon and Verma began circulating online.
Tandon alleged that he and Verma first met in 2021 through a common friend. Slowly, their relationship developed. He claimed he paid over ₹2 crore in cash, gave a diamond ring valued at ₹12 lakh, gold jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, a bracelet worth ₹1 lakh, and handed over an Innova Crysta vehicle. He also alleged pressure to transfer ownership of a hotel property on Raipur’s VIP Road in Verma’s name, which he said was later registered after additional expenditure of ₹30 lakhs.
Tandon further alleged that Verma’s demands only became larger and larger, and when he could no longer comply, she began blackmailing him. This is when he approached the police, he said.
Tandon has circulated screenshots of alleged personal chats to suggest proximity with the officer. The screenshots show the two exchanging texts like “Dantevada aa rahe ho kya” and “I love you.” DSP Verma has addressed the claims, saying that the chats were faked by Tandon using photos from her social media accounts.
Tandon has said he submitted WhatsApp chats, CCTV footage and other digital records to the police, alleging intimidation and threats of false cases if he did not comply. Police officials have acknowledged receipt of material and said a preliminary inquiry is under way to verify electronic evidence.
DSP Verma has denied all allegations, calling them baseless and part of a conspiracy to defame her.
She has said she knew the businessman socially but rejected any suggestion of financial or personal misconduct. She has also questioned the timing of the allegations, noting that no complaint was raised for several years. Verma has said the vehicle cited by Tandon was legally purchased from his wife with documentation completed, and has challenged him to produce proof. She has indicated she would pursue defamation proceedings.
Adding to the dispute, Verma’s father, Hemant Verma, filed a complaint only two months before Tandon’s complaint, alleging that Tandon owed him ₹45 lakhs from a prior business transaction. A cheque issued as security by Tandon’s wife allegedly bounced, and the cheque-bounce case is currently before a court, with Barkha Tandon appearing in proceedings.
According to officials, a family member of Verma filed the first complaint in the case, alleging that Tandon had extorted over ₹2 crore from them and refused to return the amount.
Police sources said they were examining bank transactions, digital records and complaint histories. Officials also noted background allegations against Tandon, including claims of extorting money from government officials by invoking transfers and postings, though no fresh FIR has been filed on those claims.
Chhattisgarh Police headquarters has taken note of the controversy and ordered an internal review.
