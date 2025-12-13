Affair or Scam? Chhattisgarh Businessman Deepak Tandon Accuses DSP Kalpana Chawla of "Love Trap"

Leaked chats, extortion, defamation, accusations and counter complaints – this viral case from Chhattisgarh has everything. Raipur-based businessman Deepak Tandon and Dantewada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalpana Verma, each accused the other of extorting over ₹2 crore. Tandon says Verma trapped him in a love affair before blackmailing him; Verma says Tandon already owed her family money and filed the complaint to defame her. Police are examining counter-complaints exchanged between the two.

According to the Times of India, DSP Verma’s family submitted the first complaint, alleging that Tandon had extorted more than ₹2 crore over the past few years and failed to return the amount. In a counter-complaint, Tandon’s wife, Barkha Tandon, accused the DSP of demanding expensive items, including diamond rings and other valuables, and refusing to return them when asked. Both sides sought police action against each other.

Police officials said the complaints did not disclose cognisable offences, and therefore no FIR had been lodged. He added that both parties were free to approach the court.

The incident went viral when alleged screenshots between Tandon and Verma began circulating online.