Millie Bobby Brown Accuses ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star David Harbour of Bullying and Harassment, According to ‘Confidential’ Source

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has filed a formal complaint of harassment and bullying against her co-lead and on-screen-dad, David Harbour, according to the Daily Mail. The publication cited a confidential source in its report. The news comes ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited fifth and final season of the Netflix hit in November 2025.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” the source revealed, “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

The source clarified that the allegations did not pertain to any sexual misconduct. Reportedly, Harbour faced an internal inquiry, and Brown had a personal representative with her on set during filming for the last season.

A source from Netflix cited by the Daily Mail said that “Nothing is going to overshadow this,” talking about the season five release, “not even the leading man’s private life.”

Netflix, Harbour, and Brown are yet to make any comments. “Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation,” the source said, “but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

Stranger Things is Netflix’s most profitable original production. According to Time magazine, the show has netted around 2 million subscribers and $1 billion in revenue since 2020. As profits increase, so does the cost: each subsequent season has had a bigger budget than the last, with season four costing around $270 million and season five nearly $500 million.

