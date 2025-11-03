Millie Bobby Brown Accuses ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star David Harbour of Bullying and Harassment, According to ‘Confidential’ Source

Key Points
Millie Bobby Brown, lead of the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things', has accused her co-star, David Harbour, of harassment and bullying.
The duo are known for their compelling father-daughter dynamic on screen.
The report clarified that the allegations implied no sexual impropriety, though the investigation took months. No public comment has been made by any of the parties.
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has filed a formal complaint of harassment and bullying against her co-lead and on-screen-dad, David Harbour, according to the Daily Mail. The publication cited a confidential source in its report. The news comes ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited fifth and final season of the Netflix hit in November 2025.
“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” the source revealed, “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”
The source clarified that the allegations did not pertain to any sexual misconduct. Reportedly, Harbour faced an internal inquiry, and Brown had a personal representative with her on set during filming for the last season.
A source from Netflix cited by the Daily Mail said that “Nothing is going to overshadow this,” talking about the season five release, “not even the leading man’s private life.”
Netflix, Harbour, and Brown are yet to make any comments. “Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation,” the source said, “but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”
Stranger Things is Netflix’s most profitable original production. According to Time magazine, the show has netted around 2 million subscribers and $1 billion in revenue since 2020. As profits increase, so does the cost: each subsequent season has had a bigger budget than the last, with season four costing around $270 million and season five nearly $500 million.
The show began in 2016. Millie Bobby Brown plays the lead – a super-powered orphan girl, El, who escapes from an experimental facility into the town of Hawkins, Indiana. David Harbour co-stars as police chief Jim Hopper who is investigating the mysterious disappearance of a young boy from the town. Later in the show, Hopper adopts El and two develop a deep bond.
The duo’s on-screen relationship has been a fan-favourite. Following the shocking revelation, fans have questioned the veracity of the claims, bringing up comments and interactions from the past.
In a 2021 interview, Harbour spoke of his ‘fatherly affection’ for Brown. “Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young… I knew her before any of this big fame hit. I have a real protective feeling for her,” he said. “I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.”
Fans also pointed to social media posts showing the two goofing off on set during shooting for the upcoming season. And as recently as September 2025, Harbour had gone on the record to talk about the paternal dynamic he had with his young co-stars.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail, which made public the allegations quoting a confidential source, has a reputation of spreading exaggerated and unverified claims.
Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on 27 November 2025, and conclude on New Years Day, bringing an end to Netflix’s flagship show. [Rh]
