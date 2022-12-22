China Update: WHO Urges China to Share Data on Origin of COVID-19

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has urged China to share data on the origin of the coronavirus that caused the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO’s director-general issued this call during a year-end press conference Wednesday to assess the global health situation in 2022.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sought to put an optimist spin on 2022. He said the number of weekly reported COVID-19 deaths has dropped almost 90 percent since the peak of the pandemic at the end of January.