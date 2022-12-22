Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky says Ukraine is alive and kicking





In a survey conducted in November, just over half of Republican voters supported aid to Ukraine -- down from 80 per cent in March.



But Zelensky, who travelled on a US Air Force jet from the Polish city of Rzeszow, said that "regardless of changes in the Congress", he believed there would be bipartisan support for his country.



And he made his plea in emotive terms before a joint session of Congress -- a speech that was interrupted 18 times with standing ovations by nearly all members of Congress, with the exception of some Republican lawmakers who did not clap.



Speaking in English, he told them his country was still standing "against all odds" and predicted "a turning point" in the conflict next year.



To illustrate the brutality of the war, Zelensky evoked US troops fighting the Nazis during World War Two.



"The Russians' tactic is primitive. They burn down and destroy everything they see. They sent convicts to the front lines, to the war. They threw everything against us, similar to the other tyranny, which in the Battle of the Bulge threw everything it had against the free world.



"Just like the brave American soldiers who held their lines and fought back Hitler's forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's forces this Christmas," he said.