Despite risks, Hong Kong teenagers turn to chatbots for counselling

This report was written by Khunsha Dar and published in Hong Kong Free Press on October 12, 2025. The following edited version is published as part of a content-sharing agreement with Global Voices.

When Hong Kong teen Jessica started secondary school last year, she became a victim of bullying. Instead of talking to a friend or family member, she turned to Xingye, a Chinese role-playing and companion artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Jessica, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her privacy, found it helpful and comforting to talk with the chatbot.

The chatbot told Jessica to relax and not to dwell further on the matter, even suggesting that she seek help elsewhere. “We talked for a really long time that day, for many hours,” the 13-year-old told HKFP in an interview conducted in Cantonese and Mandarin.

Another Hong Kong teenager, Sarah (not her real name), began using Character.AI, another role-playing and companion platform, around three years ago when she was about 13.

At the time, she was dealing with mental health issues, and a friend who had been using the American app as a “personal therapist” recommended it to her.

“I’m not personally an open person, so I wouldn’t cry in front of anyone or seek any help,” said Sarah, now 16.

When she felt down and wanted words of comfort, she would talk with the chatbot about what she was going through and share her emotions.

Apart from providing comforting words, the chatbot sometimes also expressed a wish to physically comfort Sarah, like giving her a hug. “And then I’d be comforted, technically,” she said.

A growing number of people – including teenagers – have turned to chatbots through companion apps like Character.AI and Xingye for counselling, instead of professional human therapists.

Among them are Jessica and Sarah in Hong Kong, where around 20 percent of secondary school students exhibit moderate to severe depression, anxiety, and stress, but nearly half are reluctant to reach out when facing mental health issues.

The use of AI has been controversial, with some experts warning that chatbots are not trained to handle mental health issues and that they should not replace real therapists.

Moreover, role-playing chatbots like Character.AI and Xingye are designed to keep users engaged as long as possible. Like other generic chatbots, such as ChatGPT, they also collect data for profit, which raises privacy concerns.

Character.AI has been embroiled in controversy. In the US, it faces multiple lawsuits filed by parents alleging that their children died by or attempted suicide after interacting with its chatbots.