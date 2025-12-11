What China’s energy sector can and cannot do for the Global South

A new Global South Energy Trilemma Index (能源不可能三角), produced by Renmin University of China, underscores this reality. Since 2000, most Global South countries have improved on energy access and security, mainly through economic growth and infrastructure expansion. But environmental sustainability remains low across the region. One of the central findings is simple: without drastic cost reductions in clean technology, most developing countries cannot escape reliance on fossil fuels.

This is the gap China is seeking to fill. Its solar modules, batteries, and power equipment enable countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to pursue renewable energy even amid low fiscal capacity. Climate justice in this case is not abstract here: affordable technology directly shapes whether countries can meet basic needs without deepening carbon dependency.

The contradiction: structural dependence and the “investment deficit”

However, climate justice also requires asking who bears the risks of energy transition — and whether new forms of dependency replace old ones.

Pakistan illustrates this uneasy terrain. Although ranked relatively high on the Energy Trilemma Index — 51st out of 196 countries — its progress is fragile. The country faces a massive “investment deficit”: a structural inability to mobilize the USD 1.01 trillion needed by 2030 for energy transition, compounded by currency instability, circular debt, and volatile foreign investment.

This is precisely where China steps in — and where tensions emerge. Pakistan relies heavily on imported technology because it lacks domestic manufacturing capacity. Chinese-made solar equipment makes clean energy possible, but it also exposes Pakistan to swings in exchange rates, shifting import costs, and long-term technological dependency.

At the same time, legacy coal plants built under earlier phases of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), its international connectivity and development project launched in 2013, continue to burden Pakistan with fixed “capacity payments.” This means Pakistan owes billions annually to independent power producers, many of them Chinese. These contracts shrink the fiscal space available for clean energy investments.

The paradox is painful: China’s cheap solar panels accelerate Pakistan’s transition, yet earlier coal-heavy investments have locked the government into debt cycles that undermine the very shift China now supports.