Power Outages In Eastern Kyiv After Russian Overnight Strikes Hit Energy Sites, Set Apartments Ablaze

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.



A Russian air attack early on October 10 triggered a fire in a high-rise apartment building in central Kyiv and hit Ukrainian energy sites, officials said.

A drone set apartments on fire on the 6th and 7th floors of a high-rise block in a central district, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, adding that both drones and missiles had been deployed in the assault.

RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Maryan Kushnir spoke to residents as firefighters battled the blaze in a central district of the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 12 people had been injured, with eight of them taken to the hospital. He said there were power outages in the eastern districts of the city.

"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called a “cynical and calculated attack,” stating that Russia had launched more than 450 drones and over 30 missiles across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it “civilian and energy infrastructure...is the main target of Russia’s strikes ahead of the heating season.”

He urged stronger international support, saying, “together, we can protect people from this terror. What’s needed is not window dressing but decisive action -- from the United States, Europe, and the G7 -- in delivering air defense systems and enforcing sanctions.”