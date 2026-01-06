Is the Chinese presence in Congo Brazzaville a threat to ‘first occupants’ or a relief to them?

In Congo, as in other African countries, relations with China are at their zenith, driven by a series of projects known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Beijing’s large-scale international investment and connectivity plan. China has made inroads in diplomatic cooperation, mining, investment, construction, and many other fields in Africa. It is difficult to estimate how many projects or investments China has launched in the Congolese Republic, but China’s presence in this country of 6.2 million dates back to the years when most African countries were gaining independence.

China in the Republic of Congo

With relations dating back to the 1960s, China has become one of the Republic of Congo’s main diplomatic and economic partners. According to the Foreign Affairs Minister of the Congo government, Jean-Claude Gakosso, trade between the two countries reached USD 6.57 billion in 2023.

In Congo Brazzaville, Chinese companies are particularly interested in agriculture, minerals, wood, and also in digital technology.

However, civil society rights groups in the region have bemoaned the Congolese Government’s failure to implement regulations or guardrails to protect local people, as noted by Blanchard Cherotti Mavoungou in an interview with RFI. He added that Chinese companies are often not monitored or regulated, leading to negative consequences for Indigenous groups, as some have been expelled from their own lands.

Cooperatives created by Bantus and other partners, including Chinese nationals, have been able to provide work to the Indigenous peoples of this country, thus helping them make a living as their traditional way of life disappears. But at some levels, Indigenous peoples remain second-class citizens, and are treated like sub-humans or slaves or even “pets.”

It is rare to read in the Chinese media about how Chinese companies reconcile their interests with those of Indigenous peoples in Africa. Congolese media reported on September 9 that a prominent local figure in Bolomba, Equateur Province, had asked the Congolese government to confiscate more than 3,000 cubic meters of timber belonging to two Chinese companies because the Chinese had harvested it without a logging permit.

One of the companies involved in the logging is the Wanpong Group (万蓬集团) from China. The vision on the front page of the company’s official website reads: “Wanpong is the Chinese company that knows Africa best.”

Honey and other natural products

While some Indigenous peoples have agreed to leave the forests to live in cities or villages bordering their forests, these first occupants are reluctant about practices that do not correspond to their traditional way of life and strain their families in the bush.

The division of tasks among Indigenous peoples means that traditionally, men and often children become active in collecting honey and hunting, while women remain active in gathering and transporting the products of the gathering.

In recent years, an unusual movement has emerged among the communities of Indigenous peoples in Congo, namely their return to the depths of the forest. While China has just invested in the industrialization of honey production, the Congolese Government welcomes this initiative, which will undoubtedly, according to China and the Congolese Government, bring foreign currency into the state coffers, although the expected figures are not clear.