I learned the Feeling of Statelessness in my Uyghur Homeland

My father was the first person who taught me that I belonged to a people whose story could not simply be folded into the story of China. He was the first person who planted the word “Uyghur” deep in my heart.

One day, we were discussing China’s economic reforms. Like many young people at the time, I knew little about politics. What I heard repeatedly was that life had improved after Deng Xiaoping’s reforms.

So I asked him: “During Mao’s time, there was the Cultural Revolution, and people suffered greatly. Now, Deng Xiaoping has introduced reforms, and life is getting better. Doesn’t that make Deng a good leader?”

My father laughed softly. Then he said something that would take me decades to understand.

“Child, whether it is Mao Zedong or Deng Xiaoping, it makes little difference for the Uyghurs. Their goal was never to make Uyghur lives better.”

At the time, I found his answer puzzling. Only years later did I begin to understand what he meant.

As I entered adulthood, I increasingly noticed patterns that had seemed invisible when I was younger.

Opportunities did not always appear to be distributed equally.

Admission to better schools often depended on more than academic performance. Finding a respectable job often depended on more than qualifications.

Many Uyghurs felt that important opportunities were becoming harder to reach, while others appeared to move ahead more easily.

Years later, when I read the writings of the imprisoned Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti, I was struck by how closely his observations reflected realities many ordinary Uyghurs had long experienced.

He wrote about employment inequality, barriers to social mobility, and the growing marginalization of Uyghur language and culture.

Reading his words, I often felt that he was describing the frustrations that many of us had quietly carried for years. At the time, however, these concerns remained largely beneath the surface. People complained privately. They rarely spoke openly. And despite growing frustrations, daily life continued.

Uyghurs and Han Chinese lived in the same cities, studied in the same schools, worked in the same offices, and shared the same public spaces.

The tensions existed. But so did ordinary human relationships.

Then came July 5, 2009.

Only days earlier, reports had spread among Uyghurs about the killing of Uyghur migrant workers in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province (June 25–26, 2009).

The official silence that followed deepened public anger and grief.

I happened to be traveling for work when the Shaoguan incident occurred. When I returned to Urumqi on July 4, I could sense that the city was uneasy. Yet I could not have imagined what would happen the next day.

On the afternoon of July 5, I met several friends near the Grand Bazaar. We had gathered simply to celebrate my return. Before our food even arrived, people began rushing out into the streets.

We followed them outside. The scene was chaotic.

People were running in every direction. Some were crying. Others looked terrified. A young woman ran past us shouting, “They opened fire!”

Moments later, a university student told us that demonstrators protesting the Shaoguan killings had been met with gunfire. Whether every rumor was true or not hardly mattered at that moment.

Fear spread faster than facts.

Smoke rose in the distance.

Panic spread through the streets.

Nobody seemed to know what would happen next. My friends and I eventually made our way home through side streets.

That night, the electricity went out.

Gunshots echoed through the darkness.

Families called one another in tears.

Parents searched desperately for their children.

Rumors spread that more violence was coming.

For the first time in my life, I understood what it meant to feel vulnerable in the city where I was born.

Yet the deepest impact of July 2009 did not come from that night alone. It came from what followed.

A lasting impact

The most profound change after July 2009 was not the increase in security measures in the region. It was the transformation of human relationships.

Tensions between Uyghurs and Han Chinese had existed long before July 2009. Many Uyghurs were already concerned about demographic change, unequal opportunities, and the gradual erosion of their cultural space. These frustrations were real. But despite them, life continued through countless ordinary relationships.

People worked together.

They studied together.

They lived next door to one another.

Friendships, professional relationships, and neighborly ties still existed.

After July 2009, something changed.

What had previously remained beneath the surface became openly visible.

The tragedy not only produced fear. It also produced mistrust.

The change was not immediate. No one woke up the next morning and announced that trust had disappeared. Instead, it faded quietly.

One conversation at a time.

One friendship at a time.

One silence at a time.

People who had worked together for years suddenly became more careful around each other.

Conversations that once felt natural became awkward. Subjects that could once be discussed openly were avoided. Sometimes nobody said anything at all.

The silence itself said enough. An invisible wall had appeared. And everyone knew it was there.

Some friendships disappeared. Some colleagues stopped speaking openly to one another. Some neighbors who had once shared meals and celebrations began looking at one another differently.

For many people, the most painful realization was not that ethnic tensions existed. It was discovering how quickly those tensions could overwhelm relationships that had once seemed genuine.

A homeland is not defined only by territory; it is also defined by relationships. When those relationships begin to unravel, the sense of belonging begins to unravel as well.

Then came the years after 2017. [Editorial note: The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Regulation on De-extremification was enacted on March 29, 2017.]

By then, many of the fears and anxieties that Uyghurs had quietly discussed for years no longer felt hypothetical.

Large numbers of Uyghurs disappeared into detention facilities and prisons. Intellectuals, writers, professors, religious figures, businesspeople, artists, and ordinary citizens were swept into a campaign unlike anything the region had experienced before.