Decolonizing the Chinese Narrative on Uyghurs: The Mission of Sociologist Dilnur Reyhan

This story by Filip Noubel and Laura originally appeared on Global Voices on October 23, 2025.

The plight of the Uyghurs, a Turkic-speaking ethnic group from Central Asia living in China, has long been overlooked by the general international population. However, since 2020, several countries have recognized the Uyghur genocide, changing people’s views on the region that Uyghurs call East Turkestan and that Beijing calls Xinjiang.

Today, one of the Uyghur diaspora’s missions in Europe is to maintain public and media attention on the human rights violations against Uyghurs. This includes refugee-host countries that sometimes work with Chinese authorities to return members of this community to China, where they are immediately imprisoned. The latest example occurred in February 2025 when Thailand returned forty or so Uyghurs to China.

Global Voices conducted an email interview with Dilnur Reyhan, a Uyghur sociologist living in Europe, to better understand the challenges facing the Uyghur diaspora, especially in Europe. Dilnur is the founder and president of The European Uyghur Institute and a researcher at the Oriental Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences.