Saturday, November 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Choosing Environment Friendly Diwali Fashion
EnvironmentIndian festivalsLead StoryLife Style

Choosing Environment Friendly Diwali Fashion

Ideas for sustainable Diwali outfits

0
Environment
The fashion Industry globally produces hefty amount of greenhouse emissions every year. Pinterest

Style plays a major role in helping people express their mood and showcase their personality. The festive season is signified by bright colors with hues and accents of gold. While comfortable clothing has been the preferred choice this year due to work from home; the festive season is expected to bring back bright colors and beautiful outfits. The pandemic has also given rise to conscious consumerism, wherein customers are more aware of their choices and the impact that they have on the environment.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The fashion Industry globally produces a hefty amount of greenhouse emissions every year. One of the reasons for this is that the vast majority of our beloved clothes are petroleum-based and made from fossil fuels. These materials require significantly more energy in the production phase and have a long degradation period, which is harmful to the environment.

Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva recommends opting for sustainable natural fabrics like viscose and modal. These fabrics offer flattering drapes, beautiful color selection and are environment-friendly.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

We have listed down some trendy outfit ideas for the festive season:

1.Cropped waistcoat with a Glitter Saree

Opt for a viscose based glitter saree and pair it with a plain black or white waistcoat. This trendy yet fashionable look has been sported by many fashion bloggers and is definitely not for the faint of heart. You can also add a gota belt to the waist to add some structure.

Environment
Many bloggers and influencers make the style of Saree over jeans look attractive. Pinterest

2. Jeans draped with a Saree

This sounds a little out there, but take your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans and pleat your saree and tuck it at the front. Take the remaining fabric around your back and bring it to the front to complete the saree drape. If you want to opt for a sustainable denim option, Spykar Lifestyles offers denim that boasts of the lowest water usage during production in the country.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गूगल फोटो के इस फीचर को 1 जून 2021 से किया जा रहा बंद

3. Sharara for the festive season!

Shararas have been very trendy this festive season. This fashionably safe yet stylish look is a great option! Opt for colors like bright yellow, pistachio green, or pink to feel extra festive. Pick out materials that have some gold accents! Your make up also plays a key role too; “try a holographic glitter liner that makes the eye look like a reflection of water. The colors intertwine well to form a beautiful and graceful look when paired with the outfit,” suggests Priya Sureka, Creative Make-Up Expert at Enrich Salons.

Dr. Maureen Lobo, Dean – Academics ITM-IDM further adds, “Sustainability is the buzz word today as we are all concerned about the future of our planet and what the future holds for the generations to come. It’s important to “green” your wardrobe, believing in slow fashion.”

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath To Talk About ‘Mission Shakti’ On The Occasion Of Deepotsav

Celebrate this Diwali by dressing up for the virtual get together’s. The fabrics used for clothes should be for a cleaner and sustainable future. (IANS)

Previous articleSix Usual Misconceptions About Diabetes

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Six Usual Misconceptions About Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid an ongoing pandemic, various studies have revealed that people with diabetic conditions are at a higher risk of severe clinical outcomes of COVID-19. Practo...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How to Boost Lung Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed...
Read more
Environment

Arunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arunachal Pradesh government is resettling around 190 displaced Chakma tribal families elsewhere and to acquire some land from neighboring Assam to develop a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Choosing Environment Friendly Diwali Fashion

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Style plays a major role in helping people express their mood and showcase their personality. The festive season is signified by bright colors with...
Read more

Six Usual Misconceptions About Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid an ongoing pandemic, various studies have revealed that people with diabetic conditions are at a higher risk of severe clinical outcomes of COVID-19. Practo...
Read more

Here’s How to Boost Lung Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed...
Read more

Arunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arunachal Pradesh government is resettling around 190 displaced Chakma tribal families elsewhere and to acquire some land from neighboring Assam to develop a...
Read more

E-commerce Operations Flourishing During Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people are turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping requirements amid the pandemic and social distancing norms, e-commerce operations also...
Read more

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada