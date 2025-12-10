India’s Climate Diplomacy Must Account for Domestic Inequalities

India’s carbon footprint inequality

Over the past 30 years of global climate negotiations, inequalities in emissions within India have worsened, albeit with changing patterns that require careful attention.

Today, India counts among the most unequal countries globally. According to the World Inequality Dataset, 2023, the richest 1 percent and 10 percent of India’s population control 22.6 percent and 57.7 percent of the national income share, second only to South Africa. By the end of 2023, India’s richest 1 percent of citizens owned 40.1 percent of the country’s wealth.

The wealthiest 10 percent of Indians emit over 10 times the per capita emissions of the bottom 50 percent. Yet, surveys show that public perception, including among the wealthy and the most influential, grossly overestimates the average carbon footprint within the bottom 50 percent and underestimates those of the top 10 percent and top 1 percent. This suggests that even the well-intentioned policy priorities on climate and energy may not reflect the true extent of emission inequalities. Without a proper understanding of such inequalities, climate action may produce socially regressive effects, such as adding to the inflationary pressures in the economy.

Following economic liberalization, income and wealth inequality in India have been consistently increasing since the late 1980s. Recent research shows that the relationship between annual carbon emissions and economic inequality has undergone a fundamental transformation in post-liberalization India.

In the pre-liberalization period, states with high levels of economic inequality had relatively low carbon emissions. This changed subsequently with the opening up of markets from 1990 onward, where higher state-level economic inequality is associated with higher carbon emissions. This suggests economic liberalization has shifted the pollution burden from more equal and developed states to less equal ones.

India’s delegation at COP30 emphasised the need for an “equity-driven, economy-wide just transition architecture”, arguing that fairness—both among countries and within them—should shape the global shift away from fossil fuels. New Delhi has called for transition pathways that reflect developmental realities, differentiated responsibilities, and a “whole-of-society approach — leaving no one behind.”

This framing marks a significant shift: India is no longer only defending its development space but increasingly articulating how global climate action must address domestic inequalities.