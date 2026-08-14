Can Climate Rankings Tell us Which Country is a Good Performer?

What often goes unrecognised is that any such index is highly contingent on subjective choices made in constructing them. Choices such as which indicators to include, how to weigh them, and what benchmarks to apply. While these choices are often framed as purely technical decisions, they inevitably encode value judgements with real world implications.

For instance, EPI-2026 ranks the United States 43rd among 177 countries on climate performance — a fairly high ranking for the world’s largest historical emitter.

In sharp contrast, the 2026 Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) – another well-regarded index produced by German Watch and the New Climate Institute ranks the US among the three worst performers alongside Saudi Arabia and, ironically, Iran.

Why do two credible, science-based indices arrive at such divergent verdicts on the same countries? What does that tell us about a country’s “true” climate performance?

A recent paper by the authors of this article, published in the journal Climate Policy, traces much of this divergence to an important design choice embedded in each index’s methodology: how much weight it assigns to a country’s total emissions versus its emissions per person.

The EPI’s climate change module leans toward the first approach. It is grounded in the physics of the atmosphere that only responds to the total stock of greenhouse gases accumulating in it, which means that a country’s absolute emissions are all that matter.

By this logic, industrializing countries are penalized for their increasing emissions regardless of their historical or developmental context; for instance, infrastructure development in ‘developing’ countries, which are undergoing rapid urbanization, will inevitably have high greenhouse emissions. This approach partially embodies the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

The CCPI leans toward the second approach, which is grounded in the ethical principle that every person has an equal claim to the atmosphere as a shared, finite resource. This logic penalizes affluent countries for their high emissions per person no matter the scale of their absolute country-wide emissions.

Thus, the reason that these indices yield divergent results is not because either is fallacious but that they ask fundamentally different questions: “is this country’s marginal contribution to global warming rising or falling?” versus “is this country appropriating more than its fair share of the atmospheric commons?”

To see how this choice moves the needle, our Climate Policy paper built a modified version of the EPI’s climate-change module, replacing just its two most heavily weighted indicators with fairness-based equivalents while leaving the rest of the index’s architecture untouched.

The effect was striking, with European countries performing best on the original-EPI moving to the bottom half on the modified, fairness version we created.