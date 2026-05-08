Brazil Seizes Devices of Bird Expert Identified as Tony Silva in Endangered Wildlife Trafficking Probe Linked to Vantara Zoo

In an email response to Mongabay, Vantara denied any involvement in illegal wildlife trade. In its statement, the organisation denied having any connection to Silva. “Vantara has no connection with the buying of illegal animals, and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect,” the organisation said.

The statement further added, “Mr. Tony Silva is not, and has never been, an employee of Vantara. Vantara understands that he has been engaged by an independent contractor for limited consultancy relating to enclosure curation, husbandry and nutrition, considering his published work and experience in that field. He does not speak for, act for, or represent Vantara.”

Vantara further stated, “Accordingly, any attempt to link Mr. Silva’s personal affairs to Vantara, directly or by implication, would be factually incorrect and legally untenable.” The organisation also explained that it is a private animal rescue and rehabilitation centre that is not open to the public. It claims to legally rescue and care for captive animals by providing medical treatment, shelter, and better living conditions while operating according to the law.

However, despite there being no official connection between Silva and Vantara, Silva has publicly appeared to be linked to the organisation in recent years. At a bird conference in Thailand in 2025, he was described as someone “leading conservation” at the zoo. Apart from this, a bird expert also associated him with Vantara in a social media post. Silva himself had also shared information online about a conference planned at Vantara in 2026.