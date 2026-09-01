As Ocean Temperatures Rise, Coral Reefs Face Closing Window for Recovery From Climate Damage

The study compiled 21.1 million observations from 36,886 reef sites across 124 countries and territories, drawing on more than 40 years of data from across the globe.

But scientists cautioned that because the research did not include the most recent and intense global bleaching event, which lasted from 2023-25, it may not provide a full picture of the danger coral reefs are in—as well as the coastal communities they help protect and the thousands of marine species they serve as a habitat for.

Carlos Duarte, a marine scientist at the Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform, told The New York Times that this year’s El Niño warming trend is likely to cause another global bleaching event next year, which reefs will likely struggle to recover from as ocean temperatures have been recorded as getting hotter and hotter in recent years.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has projected that the Earth will lose 70-90% of its coral reef cover if the planet gets 1.5°C hotter than its preindustrial level.

“For many reefs affected by the unprecedented marine heatwaves in 2024, this year’s El Niño likely means they’ll have had little more than a year to begin recovering before being hit again,” said González Rivero. “This is creating a staircase of decline that becomes harder to reverse with every bleaching event.”

The report emphasizes that reefs have maintained their ability to regain hard coral cover “when disturbances are reduced and sufficient recovery time is available,” such as after the third major global coral bleaching event since 1998, which took place from 2016-17 and saw a 6.6% decline in coral.

After the event, scientists observed a “relative increase of approximately 6% between 2017 and 2019,” said the GCRMN.