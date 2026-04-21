How Climate Change Has Hit Chambal's Beekeepers And Food Systems

Dindori, Madhya Pradesh: Anita Dhakad (34), from Dhurkuta village in the Chambal region, was barely managing to run her household three years ago by selling milk from a single cow. Troubled by financial hardship, she began beekeeping after forming the "Bhagwan Shankar Self-Help Group" (SHG) with two other women. The group now includes six members and is part of a larger network of 12 SHGs in her block, where 300 women, many from the Sahariya tribal community, rely on bees for survival.

"Three years ago, we formed a group and took a loan of Rs 3 lakh, with which we bought 100 bee boxes," Dhakad said. Beekeeping brought good profits, they saved around Rs 2 lakh and repaid the loan on time. Encouraged, the group took a second loan of Rs 6 lakh to expand to 250 boxes.

However, the extreme heat became a death sentence for the colonies, bees in 100 boxes died, triggering heavy losses.

Dhakad explained that weather has always shaped their toil. In extreme cold and fog, bees produce less honey, in excessive heat, they die. "My husband and I take the bee boxes to the plains of the Ganga," she said, "but this time profits have declined, and transporting them elsewhere will be very expensive, especially since many bees have already died." She is now worried about the upcoming summer and how she will repay the loan.

Pollination-dependent economy

In the Morena district, beekeeping—centered on the European honeybee (Apis mellifera)—has grown into a significant rural livelihood. According to regional data, there are around 4,500-5,000 beekeepers managing 55,000-60,000 colonies. They produce about 5,124 tonnes of honey, making Morena the top honey-producing district in Madhya Pradesh.

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But this economy rests entirely on pollination. Entomologist Naveen Jangid warned that if bees disappear, crops dependent on cross-pollination will collapse. "Pollination will not happen properly. This will impact both the quantity and quality of crops," Jangid said, adding that the crisis will affect nutrition and the entire food chain. He noted that around 80% of flowering and fruit-bearing plants depend on pollination, and 30-35% of India's agricultural production is linked to it. Of the country's 15-20 major food crops, many depend on pollination by as much as 80-90%, while oilseeds like mustard depend on it by 60%.

"The better the pollination, the higher the yield and the more nutritious the produce," Jangid said. "Without it, both production and nutritional value are affected." He noted that both wild and domesticated bees are being impacted equally, and what we see today is "not just a warning, but a preliminary stage of a larger crisis."

The silent decline

The Chambal region is known for mustard-flower honey, but changing climate patterns are scrambling flowering cycles, pollen availability, and crop duration.

A study titled Impact of Climate Change on Honeybees and Crop Production notes that bees are highly sensitive to thermal stress. Their populations are declining sharply, by up to 30% annually in some cases. Furthermore, research suggests that climate change has already slashed overall honey production in India by 15-20%.

Benilal Kushwaha, a beekeeper from Mirghan village, recounted how the mustard season ended early this year due to excessive heat. Consequently, he had to move his 600 bee boxes 150 km away to coriander fields in Datia district. "There was a shortage of food for bees, and they started dying," he said. Because of these shifts, beekeepers now have to migrate 5-6 times a year.