China sternly objects to the US-Canada Taiwan Strait transit

China on Wednesday denounced a Taiwan Strait transit conducted the previous day by two warships from the U.S. and Canada, calling it a “provocative move.”

Senior Col. Shi Yi, the spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), said in a statement the transit by U.S. Navy destroyer USS Higgins and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver on Sept. 20 was “hyped up publicly.”

“The PLA Eastern Theater Command had organized its air and naval forces to track and monitor the U.S. and Canadian warships in the whole course,” Shi Yi said, adding that the Command’s troops “are on high alert at all times to resolutely counter any threat and provocation, and safeguard China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, Taiwan’s ministry of defense announced that the U.S. and a Canadian warship were sailing from the south to the north of the Taiwan Strait, that their passage was being monitored closely and the situation in the surrounding airspace and waters was normal.

The trip of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and Halifax-class HMCS Vancouver was supported by at least two U.S. ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) aircraft, a Chinese think tank specialized in the South China Sea alleged.

This is the first transit by western naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait this month. The previous one, by Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville, was on Aug. 28.

“Such passages have been routinized at least since the start of the Biden administration, judging from the average of one reported transit per month,” said Collin Koh, a regional military analyst based in Singapore.

Routine transit

A press release by the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet said the warships “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit… through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply by international law.”

“The ships transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal State,” said the 7th Fleet.

Besides demonstrating the commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, “cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region,” it said.

The Taiwanese ministry of foreign affairs welcomed the transit, noting that “China's recent military provocation in the Taiwan waters and airspace led to an escalation of the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”