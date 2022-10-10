Russia-Ukraine War: Missiles jolt Kyiv, Zelenskiy Says There Are 'Dead And Wounded' all over

"Dozens of missiles and Iranian Shaheds (drones). They have two targets. Energy facilities throughout the country... They want to panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system," Zelenskiy said. "The second target is people. Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible."

Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at least eight people were killed and 24 were wounded in just one of the strikes on Kyiv, which was shaken by a wave of explosions.

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the Earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhya. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. Missiles are hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."

Reports of blasts also came from other Ukrainian cities -- Dnipro, Lviv, and Ternopil -- according to Ukrainian media.

The western city of Lviv was hit with electricity and hot water cuts after bombardments that targeted critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

"Due to the lack of electricity, the operation of the city's thermal power plants has been temporarily suspended. Therefore hot water is not provided at the moment," Sadovyi said on social media, adding that "part of the city was without electricity".