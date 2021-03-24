Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

The combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the optimal scenario

0
strong coffee
Strong coffee may up fat burning in men. Unsplash

Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee — ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the rate of fat-burning, suggests a new study. The study, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, also found that if the exercise is performed in the afternoon, the effects of the caffeine are more marked than in the morning.

“The results of our study showed that acute caffeine ingestion 30 minutes before performing an aerobic exercise test increased maximum fat oxidation during exercise regardless of the time of day,” said lead researcher Francisco Jose Amaro-Gahete from the University of Granada in Spain.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, the researchers aimed to determine whether caffeine — one of the most commonly-consumed ergogenic substances in the world to improve sports performance — actually does increase oxidation or “burning” of fat during exercise.

ALSO READ: Heavy Coffee Consumption Linked To Risk Of CVD

A group of men with a mean age of 32 participated in the research, completing an exercise test four times at seven-day intervals. Subjects ingested 3 mg/kg of strong coffee or a placebo at 8 am and 5 pm (each subject completed the tests in all four conditions in random order).

The conditions prior to each exercise test (hours elapsed since last meal, physical exercise, or consumption of stimulant substances) were strictly standardized, and fat oxidation during exercise was calculated accordingly. In summary, the findings of this study suggest that the combination of acute caffeine intake and aerobic exercise performed at moderate intensity in the afternoon provides the optimal scenario for people seeking to increase fat-burning during physical exercise. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleAI Now Buzzword For Humanity
Next articleAn Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more
Lead Story

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more
Lead Story

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OTT Has Changed The Way Showbiz Works: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari, who has been part of many OTT projects including "The Girl On The Train" and "Four More Shots Please", says that...
Read more

An Exercise In Self Deception: Pakistan Navy’s Aman 21

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Pakistan Navy hosted 'Aman-2021' from February 11-16. The exercise was the seventh edition of the 'AMAN series' of exercises, which started in 2007,...
Read more

Consumption Of Strong Coffee Before Exercise Ups Fat Burning In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Caffeine about 3 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg), the equivalent of a strong coffee -- ingested half an hour before aerobic exercise significantly increases the...
Read more

AI Now Buzzword For Humanity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With deep and exclusive reporting, across hundreds of interviews, New York Times Silicon Valley journalist Cade Metz relates the modern history of artificial intelligence...
Read more

51% Recruiters in India indicate New, Replacement Hiring for Jobs: Study

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Hiring is set to bounce back in India as 51 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organizations, a new...
Read more

A Pre-And Post-Workout Hair Care Regime To Help You Achieve Healthy Hair

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
As the temperature starts soaring in this part of the year, working out gets increasingly difficult. Sweating in combination with summer heat can make...
Read more

Prioritizing Period Education And Protection Is The Key To Make More Girls Stay In School

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Prioritizing period education and protection is the key to ensuring more and more girls continue to stay in school, says Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar....
Read more

Say No More To Chapped Skin, Refresh Your Routine With Plant-Based Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Spring brings a promise of fresh beginnings. It's time for our skin to breathe new life and cast away thick balms and heavy lotions...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

카지노 신규 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cek sertifikat ssl on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
스카이 파크 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Monika Amadio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 포커 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 룰렛 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Gwen Lugo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
lcd suppliers in india on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada