WBSSC case: Trial process in CBI-registered cases to start today, witnesses to record statements

Kolkata, Sep 19:The trial process in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-registered cases in the alleged multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam will commence at a special court in Kolkata from Friday afternoon.

Sources said the trial process will begin on Friday with the recording of statements of witnesses named in the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheets filed by the CBI in the matter.

The process of recording witness statements will start in the afternoon and will continue on Saturday as well as on Monday.

After the process of recording the statements is over, the process of arguments and counterarguments in the cases by the counsels of different parties will start.

During the last ten days, the process of charge-framing in the different cases related to the WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam had been completed at the special court, and hence, the trial process in those cases will begin now.

The cases in which the trial process begins include the irregularities in the recruitment of secondary, higher secondary, and upper primary teachers, as well as non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories in state-run schools. The recruitments for all these categories were done by the WBSSC.