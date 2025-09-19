NIA arrests two in 2024 Puducherry bomb blast case

New Delhi, Sep 18: The NIA on Thursday arrested two accused in the 2023 Villianur bomb blast case after extensive searches in four locations in Puducherry, including the Central Prison of the Union Territory.

The accused, identified as Heram alias Karthi alias TR and Udhayakumar alias Kumar, have been arrested for leaking sensitive information, including the names and other details about protected witnesses, in the case in which a political functionary, Senthil Kumaran, was brutally killed, said an NIA statement.

The NIA on Thursday conducted coordinated searches at Central Prison Kalapet and Yanam Prison, along with two other locations. The NIA teams seized mobile phones, SIM Cards and other incriminating documents, including materials revealing the identities of the protected witnesses.

The probe agency said on the fateful evening, at around 9.30 p.m., six bike-borne assailants had hurled a country-made bomb to stun the victim before hacking him to death using machetes and knives in Villianur.