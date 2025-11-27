Congress Flags Violations in Adani’s Dhirauli Coal Project as Unrest Erupts in Madhya Pradesh Over Deforestation

The Dhirauli project covers more than 2,600 hectares, including 1,397 hectares of forest land across several villages such as Amdand, Basi Berdah, Belwar and Dhirauli. The mine has a planned peak capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per year through open cast and underground methods. Indigenous communities have long protested the diversion of forest land and the risk to the Hardul stream and its catchment. They have also raised concerns about displacement, incomplete consultations and compensation disputes.

Singrauli district, known as the power capital of Madhya Pradesh, already hosts multiple coal mines and power plants. Residents said afforestation drives were being promoted in other districts while their own green cover was shrinking. They warned that the removal of forests would harm grazing land, water sources and daily livelihoods. Heavy police deployment was reported and restrictions were placed on movement into the area.

Singrauli’s Air Quality Index stood at 184 in November 2025. Local leaders argued that more clearance of forest land would worsen pollution. They demanded that the state review the project and consult the affected communities. Villagers have argued that any benefit from the coal mines and power plants may be felt by nearby villages, but for them, it's only a hazard.

The Adani Group has not responded to the latest allegations. The Dhirauli coal project remains contested, with protests and legal disputes ongoing. [Rh]

Suggested Reading: