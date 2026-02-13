Karnataka Lokayukta Seizes ₹1.70 Crore in Raids Linked to Senior Engineer H.M. Janardhana

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police seized around ₹1.70 crore in unaccounted cash during raids linked to a disproportionate assets case involving a senior government engineer in Bengaluru. The money was recovered from the flat of Sujay Shetty, a close associate of H.M. Janardhana, a Superintending Engineer with the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS).

The case was registered by the Bengaluru Rural Lokayukta Police after receiving inputs that Janardhana had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income. Following this, simultaneous raids were carried out at six locations connected to him. An official said that cash worth ₹1.70 crore was found at Shetty’s residence. Videos from the searches showed bundles of currency notes spread on a bed, with officials using counting machines.