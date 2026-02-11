India Ranks 91st of 182 on Corruption Perceptions Index 2025

Global Rankings in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2025

In the Philippines, which scored 32 and ranked 120th, public anger intensified over allegations that funds were siphoned off from a fake flood relief project. In Indonesia, which scored 34 and ranked 109th, anti-government protests turned violent, resulting in deaths and injuries. Nepal, also scoring 34 and ranked 109th, witnessed mass demonstrations that led to the fall of the government amid dissatisfaction over corruption and restrictions on social media.

Transparency International stated that while 31 countries have significantly reduced their corruption levels since 2012, the rest have either stagnated or worsened. The global average has fallen to a new low of 42, and more than two thirds of countries scored below 50.

The report said corruption leads to underfunded hospitals, unbuilt flood defences and diminished opportunities for young people. It described corruption as a serious threat in every part of the world, with limited signs of sustained progress.

The CPI 2025 ranks 182 countries and territories globally. Denmark retained the top position with a score of 89, followed by Finland with 88 and Singapore with 84. New Zealand and Norway shared fourth place with scores of 81. At the bottom of the index were Somalia and South Sudan, both scoring 9.

In the Asia Pacific region, some countries showed statistically significant improvements since 2012. Maldives ranked 91st, Vietnam 81st and Timor Leste 73rd, with Transparency International attributing improvements to institutional reforms and efforts to tackle petty corruption. However, fragile states such as Afghanistan and Myanmar, both ranked 169th with scores of 16, and North Korea ranked 172nd, continued to perform poorly due to restricted civic space and weak judicial independence.

Within South Asia, Bangladesh scored 24 and ranked 150th, while Pakistan ranked 136th with a score of 28. Indonesia, despite regional unrest, remained at 109th with a score of 34.

The report also noted that established democracies have experienced declines in performance. The United States was ranked 29th, while the United Kingdom placed 20th. The absence of bold leadership, Transparency International stated, has led to weaker standards and enforcement, lowering ambition on anti-corruption efforts globally. The organisation warned that increasing restrictions on civic space make it harder for citizens, civil society organisations and journalists to challenge abuses of power, reducing transparency and accountability and allowing corruption to flourish.

India’s position at 91st reflects incremental improvement but underscores the continued challenge of tackling public sector corruption. Transparency International’s report indicates that sustained institutional reform and strengthened accountability mechanisms will be central to improving future rankings.

