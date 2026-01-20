Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Obscene Video in Official Uniform Goes Viral

According to the suspension order, the state government’s decision came after reviewing the case, while the inquiry is still ongoing.

Rao has responded to the allegations, calling them ‘fabricated and false.’ He spoke to reporters while attempting to meet Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, though the meeting did not take place. He told reporters that he had no knowledge of the alleged video circulating online.

‘In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it,’ Rao said. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru he added, ‘These are manipulated videos. No such incident has taken place. I will discuss the matter with my advocate and take a decision in this regard.

See Also: After Liquor and Land Scams, Suspended IAS Vinay Chaubey Named in ‘Large-Scale’ Corruption Case

The Congress-led government has used its authority to immediately suspend Ramachandra Rao. The order further states, “In the circumstances explained in the preamble, and in exercise of the powers under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, Ramachandra Rao, DGP, DCRE, is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, January 19, 2026, that he got to know about the scandal. He stated that the state government would initiate an inquiry into the matter. “No matter how senior the officer is, disciplinary action will be taken if there is misconduct,’ Siddaramaiah said.

The video has caused a massive uproar on social media, with several users criticising the government for taking action only after the video drew public attention. One user on X wrote, “Was the government waiting for the public to see this and then applaud its action? Ridiculous.” Meanwhile, another user demanded Rao’s termination instead of suspension.”

Earlier in 2025, Rao’s name emerged in another controversial case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of the currently suspended DGP K. Ramachandra Rao. The IPS officer was placed on compulsory leave after his alleged connection to a gold smuggling case surfaced.

His stepdaughter, Ranya Rao, was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and for allegedly misusing a government official’s name to bypass security checks by availing protocol reserved exclusively for officials. In connection with the gold smuggling case, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence reportedly imposed a fine of ₹102 crore on the Kannada actress.”

Inputs from IANS

[VS]

Suggested Reading: