ED files money-laundering case in Messi’s Keralam visit row after businessman Anto Augustine was booked in Kochi

Details of the FIR

The preliminary investigation conducted by the ADGP P. Vijayan-led SIT led to the registration of FIR in the case on September 15, 2026, naming Anto Augustine as the first accused and his firm Reporter Broadcasting Company Private Limited as the second accused. They were booked under the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy in Kalamassery, Kochi.

According to media reports, the FIR alleges that the accused entered a criminal conspiracy before December 20, 2024. It further claims that “illegal and fake” details were put into the agreement signed with the Argentina Football Association, with the intention of cheating the State government and the public for profiteering.

The accused allegedly conspired to take control of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor without paying the required ₹5 crore deposit as a security. On September 26, 2025, as per the official complaint, Augustine’s company arranged an exemption to use the venue for free for the planned friendly match involving Lionel Messi. The FIR has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318 (2), 318 (4) and 61, and other provisions related to cheating and conspiracy.