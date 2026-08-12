Kerala's LDF Regime Dream On Bringing Messi To India Is Now Under Fire Over Missing Crores

The trail gets murkier from there. The sponsor had asked the central government, through the state, for permission to send the money abroad using a US-based agency, an agency that was itself facing investigation in the US over financial wrongdoing. Even after getting approval to transfer the funds, the sponsor never showed any proof that the transfer actually happened. As delays piled up, the earlier LDF government issued two notices to the sponsor for breaking the agreement.

The report also questions how firm the deal really was in the first place. It noted that a document from the Argentine Football Association was treated as confirmation of the event, even though it was neither a formal commitment to the Kerala government nor a legally binding promise. Despite this shaky basis, the state government wrote to the Centre claiming that Argentina's official World Cup squad would visit Kerala, even without a final AFA commitment or approval from FIFA or the AIFF.

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Chief Secretary Questioned, The Hosts Are Under Pressure

The report doesn't stop at pointing out financial gaps, it also raises questions about who was making the decisions. It said major decisions seemed to have been taken through meetings called by the then Chief Minister, the then Sports Minister, and the Chief Secretary, while some decisions were passed on through notes from the Sports Minister's private secretary. It also questioned the Chief Secretary's role, noting his responsibility to ensure the rules were followed across the secretariat.

Even as public money and attention went toward this single event, the report says other priorities were ignored. It noted that basic departmental work, including sportsperson assistance and award payments worth more than ₹11 crore, remained unpaid while efforts were focused on the private event. The inquiry further found that benefits were still given to the sponsor company based on a short two-page order signed by the then Chief Secretary in October 2025, despite the absence of any actual agreement guaranteeing Messi's or the team's visit.