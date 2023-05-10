End of Covid-19 health emergency declares by Mexico

Mexico has declared an end to the Covid-19 health emergency in keeping with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.



"The decision was made given that the conditions the WHO took into account to suspend the public health emergency of international concern have been met," Lopez-Gatell was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying during a press conference.



Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed a decree that marked the end of the initial March 23, 2020 document declaring the start of the health emergency.