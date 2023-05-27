What is 'Disease X', tagged as more lethal next pandemic?

According to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), "the threat of Disease X infecting the human population, and spreading quickly around the world, is greater than ever before".



Some public health experts believe the next Disease X will be zoonotic, meaning it will originate in wild or domestic animals, then spill over to infect humans, as Ebola, HIV/AIDS, and Covid-19.



More than 1.6 million viruses are yet-to-be-discovered, and viral species from these viral families are estimated to exist in mammal and bird hosts -- the most important reservoirs for viral zoonoses.



"This isn't the stuff of science fiction. This is a scenario we have to prepare for. This is Disease X," Dr. Richard Hatchett, of the CEPI, was quoted as saying to the Telegraph.