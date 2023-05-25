West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari files PIL against Abhishek Banerjee

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Calcutta High Court against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleging obstruction of national highways without permission during a political rallies by the latter.
In the PIL, Adhikari's counsel has alleged that during the ongoing mass outreach programme of Abhishek Banerjee, he had conducted rallies on the national highways. (Wikimedia)

In the PIL, Adhikari's counsel has alleged that during the ongoing mass outreach programme of Abhishek Banerjee, he had conducted rallies on the national highways. (Wikimedia)

Abhishek Banerjee

NewsGram Desk

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Calcutta High Court against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleging obstruction of national highways without permission during a political rallies by the latter.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing at the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya on June 7.

In the PIL, Adhikari's counsel has alleged that during the ongoing mass outreach programme of Banerjee, he had conducted rallies on the national highways at Itahar in North Dinajpur district and Farakka in Murshidabad district without prior permission this month.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The matter against Abhishek Banerjee is likely to come up for hearing at the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya on June 7. (IANS/NS)</p></div>

The matter against Abhishek Banerjee is likely to come up for hearing at the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya on June 7. (IANS/NS)

Abhishek Banerjee

As per The National Highways Act, 1956, conducting a rally or procession by blocking the national highways without prior permission is an offense, he added.

Meanwhile, Adhikari has filed another petition seeking permission to conduct a political rally at Malda on May 27. He has moved the court after his application for the said rally was rejected by the district police on grounds that the permission was sought less than 15 days before the day of the programme.

Adhikari's counsel has argued that since there was no provision for online application the delay happened.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the PIL, Adhikari's counsel has alleged that during the ongoing mass outreach programme of Abhishek Banerjee, he had conducted rallies on the national highways. (Wikimedia)</p></div>
Hinduism Apart from India

Recently, the police also denied permission to Adhikari to conduct a rally at Shyampur in Howrah district of West Bengal. But the BJP leader managed to participate in the rally by getting court's permission.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court also questioned the reluctance of the state administration in granting permission to rallies or public meetings especially in case of opposition parties or on any issue that goes against the state government.

He also questioned why every time individuals or groups have to approach the court for permission. (IANS/NS)

You can also connect us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin
PIL
West Bengal Assembly
Political rallies
National Highways
BJP leader
Abhishek Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari
opposition leaders
National Highways Act
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com