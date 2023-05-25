Suvendu Adhikari files PIL against Abhishek Banerjee

As per The National Highways Act, 1956, conducting a rally or procession by blocking the national highways without prior permission is an offense, he added.



Meanwhile, Adhikari has filed another petition seeking permission to conduct a political rally at Malda on May 27. He has moved the court after his application for the said rally was rejected by the district police on grounds that the permission was sought less than 15 days before the day of the programme.



Adhikari's counsel has argued that since there was no provision for online application the delay happened.