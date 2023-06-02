BHU scientists get German patent for checking CoV-2 virus

Scientists from the Centre for Genetic Disorders, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been granted a German patent for coming up with a novel therapeutic approach against Covid-19, using sominifericin, a phyto molecule which inhibits the growth and proliferation of the SARS CoV-2 virus.



The patent has been granted by the German Patent and Trade Mark office (DPMA) to the team of researchers led by Prof Parimal Das, for their work which is being considered as breakthrough research in the fight against Covid-19.



Coordinator, Centre for Genetic Disorders, Prof Parimal Das, one of the lead researchers, said, "This German patent is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to finding innovative solutions to combat the SARS CoV-2 virus. We believe that the somnifericin phyto molecule growth inhibitor has the potential to make a significant impact in the ongoing battle against this global pandemic."



According to him, the inhibitor holds significant potential as an effective weapon to combat the SARS CoV-2 virus, which has posed a global threat to public health.