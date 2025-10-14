Uttarakhand Cricket Funds Scam: High Court Questions BCCI Over Crores in Mismanaged Cricket Funds, ₹35 Lakh Spent on Bananas

The Uttarakhand High Court in September 2025 turned its attention toward the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) following an audit that revealed shocking irregularities in the use of cricket development funds. It all started as an account review, which later escalated into a possible scandal with allegations of financial mismanagement amounting to crores, including an amount of ₹35 lakh reportedly spent solely on bananas for players.

As per reports, an external audit revealed several highly inflated expenses in the CAU’s finances. The audit raised concerns over the use of about ₹6.4 crore under “event management” and another ₹26.3 crore under “tournaments and trials.” Petitions have been filed regarding these excessively high figures for a state cricket association, as there has been little evidence of infrastructure, player development, or welfare on the ground. There have also been significant gaps in documentation and transparency regarding the ₹22 crore disbursed since CAU’s recognition.

A petition was filed by former CAU vice-president Surendra Bhandari and Dehradun resident Sanjay Rawat, which brought the case to the court. It was based on the audit report, which accused the state cricket body of misusing funds intended for player development. Moreover, there have been claims of financial mismanagement within the association, as contracts for events like the Uttarakhand Premier League were allegedly handed out without any bidding or transparency.