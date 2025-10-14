Uttarakhand Cricket Funds Scam: High Court Questions BCCI Over Crores in Mismanaged Cricket Funds, ₹35 Lakh Spent on Bananas

Uttarakhand HC probes CAU and BCCI over crores in mismanaged cricket funds.
Players have faced underpayment and mistreatment despite large allocations.
The court demands an explanation from both bodies by mid-September.
The Uttarakhand High Court in September 2025 turned its attention toward the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) following an audit that revealed shocking irregularities in the use of cricket development funds. It all started as an account review, which later escalated into a possible scandal with allegations of financial mismanagement amounting to crores, including an amount of ₹35 lakh reportedly spent solely on bananas for players.
As per reports, an external audit revealed several highly inflated expenses in the CAU’s finances. The audit raised concerns over the use of about ₹6.4 crore under “event management” and another ₹26.3 crore under “tournaments and trials.” Petitions have been filed regarding these excessively high figures for a state cricket association, as there has been little evidence of infrastructure, player development, or welfare on the ground. There have also been significant gaps in documentation and transparency regarding the ₹22 crore disbursed since CAU’s recognition.
A petition was filed by former CAU vice-president Surendra Bhandari and Dehradun resident Sanjay Rawat, which brought the case to the court. It was based on the audit report, which accused the state cricket body of misusing funds intended for player development. Moreover, there have been claims of financial mismanagement within the association, as contracts for events like the Uttarakhand Premier League were allegedly handed out without any bidding or transparency.
Uttarakhand High Court Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari sent notices to the CAU and BCCI, requesting an explanation of the fund usage in the case. The court asked for a response by mid-September, failing which could lead to stronger judicial intervention. The BCCI also received a notice demanding clarification on its monitoring role over state associations that receive financial support from the central body, as per reports.
There have been similar instances in the past where the Uttarakhand Cricket Association made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Several players have come forward over the years with allegations of mistreatment and underpayment. One such allegation was made in 2022, when players claimed that the cricket body paid them only ₹100 per day while representing the team. There have also been reports of neglect, verbal abuse, and poor management within the association. Now, the question arises — where did the funds go if players have repeatedly been neglected?
The BCCI grants crores annually to state associations for player welfare, infrastructure, and grassroots development, but audits and controversies continue to point toward a lack of oversight. Here, questions arise not only about the financial ecosystem but also about the welfare of players — both of which appear to have been disregarded in this case.
Indian cricket’s reputation has already been under scrutiny for governance issues, and such controversies only add fuel to the fire. The Uttarakhand case stands out for its lack of accountability within the regional cricket setup, along with the bizarre “banana” expenditure. The matter now rests in the courtroom, where facts will be tested and documents verified. [Rh/SY]
