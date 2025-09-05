Ex-India pacer Praveen Kumar applies for BCCI senior men's selection panel: Sources

New Delhi, Sep 5: With the September 10 deadline approaching in applying for two vacancies in the Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s selection committee, former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar has applied for a place on the five-member panel.

In the current selection committee, former India pacer Subroto Banerjee is representing the Central Zone. Sources told IANS on Friday that Praveen, who played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India and picked up 112 wickets from 2007 to 2012, has sent in his application to be a national selector.

Since last year, Praveen has been serving as the chief selector of the Uttar Pradesh senior men’s team. “Yes, it is confirmed that Praveen Kumar has applied for being the next national selector from the Central Zone. Now it will be fascinating to see who all put their hand up, with the deadline now just five days away,” further said the sources.

As per the description put out by the BCCI, the new applicants for the senior men’s selection committee must have been retired from playing cricket at least five years ago. The ideal applicant should have played a minimum of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches, or ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches.