Indian Women’s Cricket Team Creates History with ICC World Cup 2025 Win; BCCI Announces ₹51 Crore Reward

India Women’s Cricket Team won their first-ever ICC World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs.
Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred in India’s historic victory.
BCCI announced a ₹51 crore reward in addition to ICC’s ₹40 crore prize money.
The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made history by lifting its first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the finals. It was held on 2nd November 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. India went on to score 298 in 50 overs, losing 7 wickets before bowling out South Africa for 246.
The winning team was awarded a whopping amount of ₹40 crore by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was paired with an announcement of an additional cash reward of ₹51 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cash prize was given to the players and the support team as a token of appreciation and recognition for the landmark achievement.
South Africa won the toss and chose to field, marking the beginning of the match. India gave tough competition as Shafali Verma led from the front with 87 runs, supported by middle-order batters like Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 58 and 42 respectively. South Africa fought hard through players like Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a century that briefly brought them back into the match. However, Deepti, with her five-wicket haul, turned the game in India’s favour. India bowled out South Africa in the 46th over, securing a well-earned 52-run win.
The match was not one-sided, although the final result may suggest otherwise. The South African team kept their hopes alive till the end with Wolvaardt’s century, chasing the runs in a competitive spirit for most of the match. However, Team India was well-prepared for the crucial moments, and their sharp fielding and disciplined bowling led to a decisive victory. The pressure of the World Cup final was handled with composure by the team, which maintained a balance between experienced players and young talents.
Earlier, India’s women’s cricket team had reached the finals in 2005 and 2017 but could not finish as desired. The 2025 win ended those disappointments, showcasing the continued efforts and progress of the team, which is now visible to the entire world. There has been a noticeable rise in investment and public support for women’s cricket in the country. The team had its seasoned players Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav paired with a strong core of players like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma.
The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has been receiving praise from all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on X, congratulating the team and calling their victory “a spectacular win.” He praised their skill, confidence, and teamwork, calling it “exceptional.” He said, “Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament.” He further added, “The historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.” The team was also flooded with congratulatory messages from cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar.
The financial reward now points towards a turning event in professional women’s cricket both globally and in India. In addition, the ₹51 crore cash prize by the BCCI is being viewed as a notable step in recognizing women athletes in India. The triumph highlights the decades of effort by generations of Indian women cricketers who paved the way for this moment. The team celebrated with joy after decades of waiting, as they finally crossed a long-standing barrier in Indian cricket history. [Rh]
