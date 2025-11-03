Indian Women’s Cricket Team Creates History with ICC World Cup 2025 Win; BCCI Announces ₹51 Crore Reward

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made history by lifting its first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the finals. It was held on 2nd November 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. India went on to score 298 in 50 overs, losing 7 wickets before bowling out South Africa for 246.

The winning team was awarded a whopping amount of ₹40 crore by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which was paired with an announcement of an additional cash reward of ₹51 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cash prize was given to the players and the support team as a token of appreciation and recognition for the landmark achievement.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field, marking the beginning of the match. India gave tough competition as Shafali Verma led from the front with 87 runs, supported by middle-order batters like Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 58 and 42 respectively. South Africa fought hard through players like Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a century that briefly brought them back into the match. However, Deepti, with her five-wicket haul, turned the game in India’s favour. India bowled out South Africa in the 46th over, securing a well-earned 52-run win.