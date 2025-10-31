Women's World Cup: Saikia Hails Historic Semis Win as Jemimah, Harmanpreet Guide India into Final

Navi Mumbai, Oct 31: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was effusive in praise after India’s stirring five-wicket win over Australia in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal, calling it a defining moment for women’s cricket in the country.

“Wonderful win! Did you see the match? What a game! This victory was so important for India — it’s going to take our women’s cricket to the next level. Wishing them all the best for the final!” Saikia told IANS after the match, moments after India chased down a mammoth 339 to dethrone the defending champions and book a place in Sunday’s final against South Africa.

Jemimah Rodrigues produced the innings of her life, a majestic unbeaten 127 off 134 balls with 14 fours — her maiden World Cup hundred and arguably the most significant knock of her career — as India reached 341 for 5 in 48.3 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a blistering supporting act, hammering 89 off 88 balls, the pair scripting a record 167-run partnership for the third wicket that completely changed the complexion of the game after a shaky start.

Chasing 339, India were in early trouble. Shafali Verma, drafted in as a last-minute replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, lasted just six balls for 10 runs before edging out. Smriti Mandhana, too, fell soon after for a run-a-ball 24. At 47 for 2, India were wobbling, but Rodrigues and Harmanpreet steadied the innings with maturity and flair.