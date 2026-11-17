THE FINAL CURTAIN has fallen on MS Dhoni’s IPL career, with his franchise confirming that one of the greats will no longer be seen on the field. Chennai Super Kings official X account broke the news on November 17, 2026, announcing that the former captain will now take the role of mentor in the team. The CSK announced, “A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!”

The statement continued, “Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home.” In a separate X post, the franchise shared a tribute video to the legend with the caption, “endrum thala” (Thala forever).

After 19 seasons, the legendary wicket-keeper ended his career with his last match being against Gujarat Titans on May 24, 2025. With this, one of the most decorated captains in cricket history will not be seen as a player in competitive cricket.

More details to follow.