3 facts about India’s U-19 Asia Cup hero Mohit Ulva and his struggle to make it to achieve his dream

MOHIT ULVA, who at the last ball seized the day for the Indian side in yet another fierce encounter with its archrival Pakistan in the final match of men’s under-19 Asia Cup cricket on Saturday November 14, 2026 in Oman, has secured his name in history books. At the moment of utmost pressure he kept his calm and mapped out every possible direction to secure a boundary.

India needed 3 runs on 1 ball when Mohit jumped out of his crease and hit Pakistan’s leg spinner Ahmed Hussain over long-off for a boundary to secure a dream finish for any better. Beforehand he also developed a crucial 57 runs partnership with Manal Chauhan for the 9th wicket after India at one point was battered with the score of 252/8 while chasing a humongous target of 338.

After Manal departed at the score of 309, Mohit forged an unbeaten partnership with No. 11 player C Subhash. In his strong determination Ulva scored 49 not out off just 26 balls making the day unforgettable for the Indian fans witnessing another title victory.