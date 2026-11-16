3 facts about India’s U-19 Asia Cup hero Mohit Ulva and his struggle to make it to achieve his dream

MOHIT ULVA, who at the last ball seized the day for the Indian side in yet another fierce encounter with its archrival Pakistan in the final match of men’s under-19 Asia Cup cricket on Saturday November 14, 2026 in Oman, has secured his name in history books. At the moment of utmost pressure he kept his calm and mapped out every possible direction to secure a boundary.
India needed 3 runs on 1 ball when Mohit jumped out of his crease and hit Pakistan’s leg spinner Ahmed Hussain over long-off for a boundary to secure a dream finish for any better. Beforehand he also developed a crucial 57 runs partnership with Manal Chauhan for the 9th wicket after India at one point was battered with the score of 252/8 while chasing a humongous target of 338.
After Manal departed at the score of 309, Mohit forged an unbeaten partnership with No. 11 player C Subhash. In his strong determination Ulva scored 49 not out off just 26 balls making the day unforgettable for the Indian fans witnessing another title victory.
See Also: “An opportunity to preserve and take our culture to the global stage”: Why is there a demand for dual citizenship in India, and where does the government stand
Mohit used to play gully cricket with a tennis-ball like every other kid in almost every street of India when he decided to turn his love for cricket as a professional career. His father who works with Railway Protection Force (RPF) identified his talent and encouraged him to follow his path to become a professional cricket player.
Then he moved to Cricket Bungalow in Jamnagar, where Ravindra Jadeja’s childhood coach Mahendrasinh Chauhan trained him. Ulva was first practicing as an off-spinner. But when his coach focused on his lean physique and ability to run he advised Ulva to shift to right-arm medium pace. He managed to secure his place in India U-19 team through Saurashtra’s age-group cricket system.
Scoring big at a cricket final and that too against Pakistan is always considered a guarantee to rise to fame. The Saturday night match was the opportunity which Mohit grabbed without any possibility to slip it away.
After chasing the solid 338 target against the Pakistan Indian opener Aaryavir Sehwag (58) and captain Lakshya Raichandani (80) almost took India to 100 run opening (95). But then came a middle-order collapse and an opportunity for Mohit to become a hero. At the last ball he didn’t show any panic and found a secure route to deliver the ball across the boundary line which sealed India’s one-wicket victory and U-19 Asia Cup.
[OG/GS/RS]
Suggested Reading: