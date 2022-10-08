Indian-origin teen brutally stabbed to death in Israel, 8 held

The Police in Israel have arrested eight residents, all between the age groups of 13 to 15 for stabbing an Indian-origin teenager to death at a birthday party in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, local media reported.

Yoel Lehingahel, 18, had immigrated from India less than a year ago with his family to Nof Hagalil, a city in the Northern District of Israel. He belonged to the north-eastern Indian-Jewish community of Bnei Menashe.

Along with a 15-year-old resident of the nearby Chatzor Haglilit town, police have detained seven more youths, all aged between 13 and 15, the Times of Israel reported.