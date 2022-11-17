Mehrauli Horror: 'Dude, I've got news', Shraddha Walkar texted a friend on May 18

A screenshot of a purported chat between Shraddha Walkar and her friend came out on Wednesday, showing that she was active on social media till the early evening of the day she was murdered in May.

Her live-in partner, Aftab Ameen Poonawaalla has been arrested for allegedly killing her and then chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose of it off.

The screenshot showed Shraddha sending a text message to her friend at 4.34 p.m. on May 18.

"Dude, I've got the news. I got super busy with something," it read.

Her friend replied: "What's the news" but Shraddha went silent after that and did not respond to her friend's message sent at 6.29 p.m.

Her friend sent her a message over social media on September 24, asking about her whereabouts and safety. "Where the hell are you? Are you safe," the friend asked.