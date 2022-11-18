Rome: Manhunt launched to nab serial killer after murder of three sex-workers

Police in Rome is hunting for a possible serial killer after the bodies of three women were found in two apartments in the upmarket district of Prati, according to a media report.

Two of the women, both sex workers of Chinese nationality believed to be aged between 40 and 50, were found stabbed to death in an apartment on Via Augusto Ribotym, The Guardian reported.

The porter of the building raised an alarm after finding the body of one of the deceased women on the doorstep of the apartment on Thursday morning, while the other body was found inside.

The body of a Colombian woman, identified as Marta Castano Torres, also a sex worker who had been stabbed to death, was found by her sister in a basement apartment on a nearby street, The Guardian reported.