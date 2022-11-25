Indian-origin teen's father coming to Canada after his killing

The father of 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi, who was stabbed to death at a parking lot of a school in Surrey, has told a news channel that he regrets moving to Canada along with his children.

Sethi died in the hospital after being attacked with a knife by a 17-year-old student of Tamanawis Secondary School in the Newton area, on Tuesday.

"When I went to the hospital, the doctors told me that the weapon directly pierced his heart, which is why he died," Harshpreet Sethi, Mehakpreet's father, told Omni Punjabi.

The family moved from Dubai to Canada eight years back. They hail from Punjab's Faridkot district, the channel reported.